comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Intellect Design Arena share price soars over 15% on strong Q1 results; here's why
Back

Intellect Design Arena share price soars over 15% on strong Q1 results; here's why

 2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:39 AM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Intellect Design Arena's share price surged over 15% after reporting strong Q1FY24 results. Total revenue increased by 19% YoY, while profit after tax jumped 36% YoY. The company closed 11 deals in Q1FY24, including agreements with Aspen and OTP Bank.

Intellect Design Arena share price opened at ₹601.55 apiece on BSE.Premium
Intellect Design Arena share price opened at 601.55 apiece on BSE.

Intellect Design Arena share price jumped over 15% on Friday's trading session and was hovering near its 52-week high level after the software company reported a robust Q1FY24 numbers on Thursday. Intellect Design Arena share price opened at 601.55 apiece on BSE.

According to the company's exchange statement, the total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 24 increased by 19% year over year, from 540 to 644 crore rupees. Profit after Tax increased by 36% YoY to 93 Cr in Q1 FY24 from 69 Cr in Q1 FY23.

Profit after Tax jumped by 36% YoY to 93 crore in Q1 FY24 from 69 crore in Q1 FY23. EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, climbed by 33% year over year to 155 crore in Q1 FY24 from 116 crore in Q1 FY23.

Intellect Design Arena closed 11 deals in Q1FY24. Some of the notable agreements included Aspen opting to use IntellectAI's Magic Submission, OTP Bank selecting Intellect's prestigious IDC Banking platform, and others. A leading bank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has adopted iGTB's DTB solution, and a fintech startup located and operating in the UK has chosen IntellectAI's Magic Invoice.

“I wish to celebrate the power of the Research and Development teams at Intellect this quarter. 2 million person-hours of sustained investments annually and 16 million personhours during the last 8 years in R&D have catapulted the company from Product to Technology company. eMACH.ai, with its 5 built-in technologies, drives holistic and agile transformation at double the speed and half the costs.

Turmeric Technology is first-of-its-kind Composable platform (No code), choreographing Events, Microservices, APIs, Business Rules, UX and Generative AI seamlessly to deliver high performance with inbuilt ease to use. Fabric Technology brings in enterprise decision-grade knowledge from Structured and Unstructured Data. Intellect’s ‘Platform First’ strategy in building technology is powering unparalleled efficiencies in Insurance, Wealth, Retail, Risk and Corporate. Extremely high point in building commercial IPs," said Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Intellect Design Arena.

The company also disclosed that Vasudha Subramaniam, Senior Vice President and Financial Controller of our company, has been approved for appointment as Chief Financial Officer of the firm, effective September 1, 2023.

As of that day, the company's current CFO, Venkateswarlu Saranu, will transition into a new position.

On the technical front, as per trendlyne data, Intellect Design Arena share price rose 0.2% and underperformed its sector by 11.8% in the past year. Intellect Design Arena shares touched intraday high at 665.50 and low at 601.50.

 

 

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 10:39 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout