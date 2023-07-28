Intellect Design Arena share price soars over 15% on strong Q1 results; here's why2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:39 AM IST
Intellect Design Arena's share price surged over 15% after reporting strong Q1FY24 results. Total revenue increased by 19% YoY, while profit after tax jumped 36% YoY. The company closed 11 deals in Q1FY24, including agreements with Aspen and OTP Bank.
Intellect Design Arena share price jumped over 15% on Friday's trading session and was hovering near its 52-week high level after the software company reported a robust Q1FY24 numbers on Thursday. Intellect Design Arena share price opened at ₹601.55 apiece on BSE.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×