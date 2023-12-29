Intellivate Capital Ventures board to consider issuance of bonus shares today
Intellivate Capital Ventures share are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has delivered in 2023
Bonus shares: The board of directors of Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd is going to consider and approve proposal for issuance of bonus shares in its meeting scheduled on 29th December 2023 i.e. today. Intellivate Capital Ventures informed Indian stock market bourses about the proposal for declaration of bonus shares while sharing the board meetint update.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started