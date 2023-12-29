Intellivate Capital Ventures board to consider issuance of bonus shares today

Bonus shares: The board of directors of Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd is going to consider and approve proposal for issuance of bonus shares in its meeting scheduled on 29th December 2023 i.e. today. Intellivate Capital Ventures informed Indian stock market bourses about the proposal for declaration of bonus shares while sharing the board meetint update.

In its latest stock market exchange filing, Intellivate Capital Ventures said, "Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th December 2023, inter alia, to consider and recommend a proposal for Declaration of Bonus Shares to the Equity Shareholders of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders."

"We, further, wish to inform you that pursuant to the Company’s Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor, and Report trading in the securities of the Company (“Code") as adopted by the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015, the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company will remain closed from 23th December 2023 till 31th December 2023 (both days inclusive)," Intellivate Capital Ventures further added.

Intellivate Capital Ventures share price history

Intellivate Capital Ventures shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. In YTD time, this BSE listed stock has risen from ₹11.65 to ₹125.65 apiece levels, delivering around 1,000 per cent return to its positional shareholders in 2023.

In last six months, this multibagger stock has delivered 475 per cent return whereas in last one month, Intellivate Capital Ventures share price has risen around 35 per cent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

