Interarch Building Products IPO: What does latest GMP signal ahead of share listing on August 26?

Interarch Building Products IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Interarch Building Products Ltd received strong response from investors as the issue was heavily oversubscribed. The Interarch Building Products IPO allotment has been finalised and investors look ahead to the IPO listing next week.

The company has fixed the Interarch Building Products IPO allotment and investors can check the allotment status on BSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Interarch Building Products IPO listing date is August 26 and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Ahead of the Interarch Building Products share listing on Monday, investors gauge the market sentiment for the stock by looking at the grey market.

Here’s a look at what Interarch Building Products IPO GMP indicates ahead of the listing:

Interarch Building Products IPO GMP Interarch Building Products shares are trading at a decent premium in the unlisted market. According to stock market observers, Interarch Building Products IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹356 per share. This indicates that the equity shares of Interarch Building Products are trading higher by ₹356 than their issue price in the grey market, signalling potential gains of nearly 40%.

Considering the IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimated Interarch Building Products share listing price is ₹1,256 per share, indicating a premium of 40% to the issue price of ₹900 per share.

Interarch Building Products IPO lot size is 16 shares. Therefore, investors who have applied for 1 lot of shares in the Interarch Building Products IPO, are looking at potential gains of ₹5,696 per lot if the listing takes place in line with the GMP.

It is to be noted that the grey market premium is just an indicative price and should not be considered for investment decisions.

Interarch Building Products IPO The bidding for Interarch Building Products IPO commenced on Monday, August 19, and concluded on Wednesday, August 21. The IPO allotment has been finalized on August 22, and the IPO listing date is August 26.

Interarch Building Products IPO price band was set at ₹850 to ₹900 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹600.29 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 22.22 lakh equity shares worth ₹200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 44.47 lakh shares aggregating to ₹400.29 crore.

Interarch Building Products IPO has been subscribed 93.53 times in total as it received bids for 42.88 crore equity shares as against 46.91 lakh shares on the offer, according to NSE data.

The public issue is subscribed 19.11 times in the retail category, 205.41 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 128.42 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.