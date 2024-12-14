Markets
Interest rate cuts could be a catalyst for these five growth stocks
Equitymaster 8 min read 14 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- As talks of a potential rate cut by RBI loom large, these companies across various sectors stand to benefit.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When central banks like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduce interest rates, borrowing becomes cheaper. Companies can then access loans at lower costs, enabling them to invest in new projects, expand operations, or fund innovation more effectively.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less