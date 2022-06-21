The pressure on earnings of corporate India because of rising input costs was clearly visible in the Q4 performance. The pressure on earnings because of supply-side risks and inflation remain known and factored into earning estimates to a large extent, but the fresh risks to earnings are posed by the rising interest rate that can add to demand-side pressure and lead to more downgrades.

Central banks around the world are raising interest rates to control inflation, which is leading to the fear of growth slowdown and recession in world economies. This can lead to further downgrades, feel analysts.

As many as 351 stocks have been downgraded by the brokerages, while only 190 stocks have seen some upgrades, between 10 May and 18 June, according to data compiled by Mint Research Bureau from Trendline.

Demand-side risk is real, said Aishvarya Dadheech, fund manager, Ambit Asset Management. Demand growth is bound to be adversely impacted with the steep rise in interest rates amid high inflation, Dadheech said. In the US, the Consumer Confidence index hit a decade low in May, indicating that demand will remain muted, Dadheech said.

The probability of the US facing recession has increased as soaring inflation continues to batter household finances, impacting growth adversely, according to experts.

“More downgrades on earnings are possible, especially in sectors such as metals, information technology, non-banking financial companies, oil marketing companies, building materials, and consumer discretionary, as markets start pricing in a higher probability of recession in the US coupled with high energy prices," said Nishit Master, portfolio manager, Axis Securities.

The expected slowdown in the US and the EU can lead to increased demand-side risk, especially in metals and consumer products, which are exported like textiles, apart from a slowdown in IT spending, Master said.

Also, the full impact of the rise in the prices of commodities will be visible in the coming quarters and it may further impact earnings growth, said analysts.

“Nifty EPS is expected to grow around 17% in FY23 and 15% in FY24. Nifty EPS is expected to see further cuts of 3% to 4% post Q1FY23 and Q2FY23 results" Dadheech said.

Other factors such as further rupee depreciation against the dollar, higher crude oil prices, higher than expected inflation, faster rate hike, and more downgrades are likely, analysts said.

Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities, said that currency movement, commodity inflation, and the monsoon scenario, which is a key trigger for the rural economy, should be closely monitored to revise our estimate if needed.

However, analysts said that despite multiple headwinds including rising rates, India still remains better placed than developed economies like the US.

India’s earning growth is still high and it would remain more intact than that of the US and other developed markets, Shah said. India is in a better position than many economies and is likely to avoid stagflation because of its resilience in the face of multiple shocks because of strong macro fundamentals, Shah said.

Indian corporations are used to high inflation and thus well placed to take remedial measures against high costs, Master said. One key reason is that the Indian economy still is domestic focused unlike China, Japan, or South Korea, which are predominantly export-driven economies that will get hit because of the US slowdown.