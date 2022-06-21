Interest rate hikes could lead to earnings downgrades3 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 11:49 PM IST
As many as 351 stocks have been downgraded, while only 190 stocks have seen some upgrades between 10 May and 18 June
The pressure on earnings of corporate India because of rising input costs was clearly visible in the Q4 performance. The pressure on earnings because of supply-side risks and inflation remain known and factored into earning estimates to a large extent, but the fresh risks to earnings are posed by the rising interest rate that can add to demand-side pressure and lead to more downgrades.