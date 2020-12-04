Interest rate-sensitive stocks gain after RBI policy review

Interest rate-sensitive stocks gained on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India decided to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged but maintained an accommodative stance.

"It was on the expected line with the RBI keeping rates unchanged and continuing with the accommodative stance. The extension of accommodative stance has cheered the market," Deepthi Mathew, Economist at Geojit Financial Services.

Shares of RBL Bank was quoting with 2.39% gains while ICICI Bank rose by 2.05% and Axis Bank by 1.23 %. HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were up nearly 1%. The scrip of SBI was marginally up by 0.35% on the BSE.

The BSE Bank index gained 1.06%.

From the auto pack, Hero MotoCorp rose by 1.24% while Bajaj Auto was quoting with 0.64% gains. M&M, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India and Ashok Leyland were also trading in the positive territory.

The BSE auto index rose 0.53%.

Realty counters also witnessed buying, with Godrej Properties rising 2.54% and DLF jumping 2.07%. Sunteck Realty gained 2.06%, Sobha Ltd climbed 1.84% and Prestige Estates Projects registered marginal gains. The BSE realty index jumped 0.85%.

The 30-share BSE benchamrk index was also trading in the green, rising over 400 points to cross the 45,000-mark.

Concerned over elevated inflation, the RBI has decided to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4% but maintained an accommodative stance, implying more rate cuts in the future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark repurchase (repo) rate has been left unchanged at 4%.

