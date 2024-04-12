Interest rates have investors worried. Profits give them comfort.
SummaryA stronger-than-expected economy portends fewer rate cuts this year as well as improving earnings.
Companies are starting to report their first set of earnings for 2024, and they matter more than usual for stocks because the other main support for elevated markets—hope for rate cuts—is being chopped away.
