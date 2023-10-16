Interest rates have peaked; positive on India’s long-term story, says Shreyash Devalkar of Axis Mutual Fund
Shreyash Devalkar of Axis Mutual Fund believes India remains on a medium to long-term growth trajectory with some periods of consolidation. He says investors should have exposure to all three segments - large, mid, and small-caps.
Shreyash Devalkar, Head of Equity at Axis Mutual Fund is positive on India’s long-term story even as he believes elevated US treasury yields and the impending slowdown globally could weigh on Indian equities in the short to medium term. In an interview with Mint, Devalkar shares his views on markets and his expectations from Q2FY24 earnings.
