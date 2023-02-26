Interest-rate concerns push investors into dividend-paying stocks

The S&P 500 is trading at 17.6 times its expected earnings over the next 12 months, down from 21.8 times earnings a year ago. That is partly because corporate-profit expectations have fallen sharply. Analysts polled by FactSet expect earnings among companies in the S&P 500 to rise roughly 2.1% this year. That is down from their forecasts for around 9.2% growth at the end of June.