Why IndiGo is the Sensex’s worst newcomer since 2010

That said, only nine out of the 29 stocks analyzed declined in the month prior to their inclusion, and only a handful approached this level of volatility. The only companies to come close to IndiGo’s poor showing were Jindal Steel, which fell 15.5% in 2010, and Vedanta, which dropped 14% in 2018. While seven other stocks did see negative returns, their losses were far more contained, ranging between 0.2% and 4%, further highlighting the unprecedented nature of IndiGo’s current collapse.