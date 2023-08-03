InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) share price fell over 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday a day after the company reported record quarterly profit for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24).

The stock opened at ₹2,630 against the previous close of 2,565.75 and soon fell 5.3 per cent to the level of ₹2,430.15. The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹2,745.95 on July 13 this year and a 52-week low of ₹1,676 on November 9 last year on BSE.

The stock traded 3.58 per cent lower at ₹2,474 around 10:40 am on BSE.

IndiGo Q1 Results: IndiGo's net profit rose to ₹3,090.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 June from a loss of ₹1,064.3 crore. Total income rose by 32 per cent to ₹17,161 crore from a year earlier.

Total expenditure fell by 0.1 per cent to ₹14,070 crore from a year earlier. While fuel expenses declined by 13 per cent to ₹5,228 crore, non-fuel expenses rose over 9 per cent to ₹8,842 crore in the quarter.

What should investors do?

Brokerage firms appear slightly cautious about the prospects of IndiGo stock.

Brokerage firm JM Financial has a 'hold' call on IndiGo stock with a target price of ₹2,270 as it said Rakesh Gangwal’s impending stake sale will continue to weigh on the stock performance.

"IndiGo's Q2 profitability is expected to be adversely impacted given (a) lower fares due to seasonally weak quarter (b) higher ATF prices, (c) forex gain of ₹110 crore in 1Q," JM Financial said.

"Competitive intensity is expected to increase with (a) SpiceJet receiving funds through promoter infusion ( ₹500 crore), (b) likely resumption of Go First post DGCA conditionally allowing the grounded airline to resume its operations, (c) Jet airways receiving Indian air operators permit (by DGCA) taking it a step closer towards its revival. Rakesh Gangwal’s impending stake sale will continue to weigh on the stock," the brokerage firm said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 'neutral' view on the stock with a target price of ₹2,630.

The brokerage firm underscored that "IndiGo is working to increase its international presence through strategic partnerships and loyalty programs. The strong order book of the company also makes it well-positioned to expand its network in the domestic market but there are teething issues faced by IndiGo presently."

"Some aircraft are already grounded (nearly 40) due to engine failures as P&W has recalled its engines for testing purposes and some of its planes would be grounded in phases," Motilal Oswal observed.

"Despite the positive outlook and strong current demand in India's aviation industry, we still see several challenges to be addressed, making it not yet a perfect picture for IndiGo," said the brokerage firm.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

