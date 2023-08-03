"Competitive intensity is expected to increase with (a) SpiceJet receiving funds through promoter infusion ( ₹500 crore), (b) likely resumption of Go First post DGCA conditionally allowing the grounded airline to resume its operations, (c) Jet airways receiving Indian air operators permit (by DGCA) taking it a step closer towards its revival. Rakesh Gangwal’s impending stake sale will continue to weigh on the stock," the brokerage firm said.