IndiGo share price hits fresh record high; Motilal Oswal upgrades the stock to a buy

Nishant Kumar
Updated15 Apr 2025, 10:11 AM IST
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) share price hit a fresh record high in intraday trade on BSE on Tuesday, April 15, amid strong buying in the Indian stock market. InterGlobe share price opened at 5,260.05 against its previous close of 5,151 and rose nearly 4 per cent to a record high of 5,345. Around 10:10 AM, IndiGo share price traded 3.38 per cent higher at 5,325.

First Published:15 Apr 2025, 10:07 AM IST
