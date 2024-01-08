Interim Budget 2024: Announcements may feature measures with mass appeal, says Anuj Bajpai of Liquide
Anuj Bajpai, Founder & CEO, Liquide, believes that with general elections around the corner, the interim Budget may feature measures with mass appeal, such as tax reductions or subsidies. However, any major announcements in the interim Budget seem unlikely, he added.
