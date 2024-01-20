Interim Budget 2024 could have pleasant surprises for market: DP Singh of SBI MF
Summary
- Singh expects a sideways but optimistic market trend in India, driven by robust earnings and global factors, recommending selective stock-picking in sectors like PSU and IT, with significant inflows expected in both equity and debt markets
Mumbai: Domestic markets could trend sideways but with an upside bias, noting robust but slightly moderated earnings growth for the upcoming fiscal year compared to FY24. And the only headwinds would likely emanate from global factors, said DP Singh, deputy managing director and joint chief executive of SBI Mutual Fund, India's largest fund house with assets under management worth ₹8.51 trillion, in a freewheeling chat with Mint's Ram Sahgal.