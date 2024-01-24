Interim Budget 2024: Trading strategy for Budget Day by HDFC Securities, Arihant Capital, 3 others
Interim Budget 2024: Experts say investors and traders should exercise caution on Budget Day as stocks often react in advance to expectations.
Interim Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25) on February 1. Since the upcoming Budget 2024 is going to be a Vote on Account rather than a full Budget ahead of the General Elections this year, the government may not make major announcements on Budget Day.
