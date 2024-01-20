Interim Budget 2024: What should be your trading strategy to prepare for Feb 1
Interim Budget 2024: Amar Ambani, Executive Director, Yes Securities expect the government to continue with its agenda of boosting capex as a percentage of total expenditure. Also he foresees non-government enterprises incrementally cajoled through incentives to help lift the private capex cycle
Interim Budget 2024: As the investors are focusing on the Q3 earnings performances of India Inc. that have kickstarted recently, the volatility in the markets remains high. The benchmark indices that had remained in a regular uptrend till last week, have seen significant correction this week. Amidst various events that may influence the markets over the coming weeks includes the Budget to be announced on February 1, 2024. Since the general elections are due in net few months and most likely to take place in May 2024, the budget to be presented by the finance minister on 1 February 2024 will be an the Interim only.
