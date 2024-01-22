Markets
Interim budget take on consumption slowdown to act as cues for retail
Summary
- Equity traders are selling, while mutual fund investors buy heavily
- Interim Budget unlikely to impact market directly, veterans believe
A surprising divergence has cropped up in the equities markets ahead of the interim budget wherein retail investors have been net sellers in the cash market, while those trading through mutual funds continue to invest in equity schemes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more