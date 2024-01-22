Interim budget take on consumption slowdown to act as cues for retail

While retail investors and high networth individuals (HNIs) have pumped in a significant portion of the ₹95,585.6 crore via equity schemes of mutual funds in the fiscal year through November, retail investors—including small, HNI and NRI investors—investing directly on the exchanges have net sold shares worth ₹43,091 crore over the same period. While purchasing a net ₹8,700 crore on NSE, they net sold shares worth ₹51,791 crore on BSE, accounting for an overall net sale figure in the period under review. “The sale in the cash market can be attributed to profit boo-king, guided by investor desire to invest in other asset classes like realty, or be purely need based," said Vijay Mehta, president of nodal brokers body, Association of National Exch-anges Members of India, or ANMI.