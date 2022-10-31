Interim dividend at 300% declared by this company's board. Check record date2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 03:31 PM IST
- The company has fixed Wednesday, November 9, 2022, as the record date for the interim dividend
While announcing the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September, 2022, Supreme Industries Limited (Supreme), plastics product manufacturing company said that its board also approved the payment of interim dividend at 300 % i.e. ₹6/- per share and also fixed the record date for the same.