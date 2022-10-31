While announcing the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September, 2022, Supreme Industries Limited (Supreme), plastics product manufacturing company said that its board also approved the payment of interim dividend at 300 % i.e. ₹6/- per share and also fixed the record date for the same.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on Monday, the 31st October, 2022, inter- alia, approved payment of Interim Dividend @ 300 % i.e. ₹6/- per Share on 12,70,26,870 Nos. of Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value)," the company informed in an exchange filing on Monday.

As informed on 20th October, 2022, the company said it has fixed Wednesday, the 9th November, 2022, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the Shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

"Plastics Pipe System business profit was severely affected due to continued fall in PVC resin prices in second quarter, which started with effect from April itself. The Company is supplying piping system from different Polymeric materials also, other than PVC, which overall resulted in positive outcome in this segment, in spite of severe fall in PVC prices. In such difficult business conditions, the Company’s continuous volume growth in second quarter was quite encouraging," said M. P. Taparia, Managing Director, The Supreme Industries Limited in the earnings release.

Supreme Industries shares surged more than 7% to ₹2,180 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session. The stock is down about 3% in 2022 (YTD or year-to-date) so far.

Supreme Industries Limited is a leading plastics product manufacturer, offering a wide range of plastic products in India. The company operates in various product categories viz. Plastic Piping System, Cross Laminated Films & Products, Protective Packaging Products, Industrial Moulded Components, Moulded Furniture, Storage & Material Handling Products, Performance Packaging Films and Composite LPG Cylinders. It has 26 manufacturing facilities located across the country.

The company has total cash surplus of ₹493 crore as on 30th September, 2022 as against cash Surplus of ₹518 crores as on 31st March, 2022.