Interim dividend at 300% declared by this company's board. Check record date

"Plastics Pipe System business profit was severely affected due to continued fall in PVC resin prices in second quarter, which started with effect from April itself. The Company is supplying piping system from different Polymeric materials also, other than PVC, which overall resulted in positive outcome in this segment, in spite of severe fall in PVC prices. In such difficult business conditions, the Company’s continuous volume growth in second quarter was quite encouraging," said M. P. Taparia, Managing Director, The Supreme Industries Limited in the earnings release.