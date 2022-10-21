While announcing its standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2022, Symphony Ltd said its board have declared second interim dividend of ₹2/‐ (100%) per equity share having face value of ₹2/‐ each for the financial year 2022‐23.

“The Board of Directors has considered and approved and declared 2nd Interim Dividend of ₹2/‐ (100%) per equity share having face value of ₹2/‐ each for the financial year 2022‐23. The said interim dividend shall be payable to the shareholders on or before November 18, 2022," the company informed in an exchange filing.

Air cooler and appliances maker Symphony Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.6% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹32 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of ₹30 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations rose 25.7% to ₹288 crore during the quarter under review against ₹229 crore in the year-ago period. Symphony's revenue from the Indian market was ₹190 crore, while the global markets contributed ₹84 crore. The company's total expenses rose 29.6% to ₹245 crore in Q2 FY23 from ₹189 crore earlier.

Symphony Executive Director Nrupesh Shah said the company has a "robust off-season collection, in line with the pre-Covid period" and positive trade sentiment. Q2 FY23 recorded the highest ever second quarter Standalone and Consolidated sales, up by 10 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, vis-a-vis previous historical high."

Symphony shares are down more than 20% in a year's period whereas the consumer good stock has declined over 16% in 2022 (YTD) so far.