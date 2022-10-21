Interim dividend of 100% announced by this consumer goods stock. Details here1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 02:24 PM IST
- The said interim dividend shall be payable to the shareholders on or before November 18
While announcing its standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2022, Symphony Ltd said its board have declared second interim dividend of ₹2/‐ (100%) per equity share having face value of ₹2/‐ each for the financial year 2022‐23.