Interim dividend of 100% declared by this petrochem stock, record date next week2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 10:01 AM IST
- The company has fixed November 4 as the record date for the purpose of eligibility of aforesaid interim dividend
While announcing its second quarter earnings for the period ended July-September 2022 or Q2 FY23, Supreme Petrochem Ltd also said that its board has an approved and declared an interim dividend of ₹4 (100%) for the financial year 2022-23. The company announced its record date next week on Friday, November 4, 2022.