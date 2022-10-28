Interim dividend of 100% declared by this petrochem stock, record date next week

Further, the company also announced stock split or sub-division of existing equity share of the company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of ₹4/- each, fully paid-up into 2 (two) equity shares having face value of ₹2/- (two) each fully paid-up, subject to approval of shareholders of the company. The company said that the record date for such subdivision/split of equity shares will be intimated in due course.