Interim Q3 results review: 5 firms including RIL, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel contribute 57% to Nifty earnings growth
The earnings for the December quarter (Q3FY24) so far have been in line with estimates for the most part. 33 Nifty stocks have reported sales, EBITDA, and PAT growth of 6 percent, 15 percent, and 21 percent YoY versus estimates of 7 percent, 14 percent, and 20 percent, respectively.
The earnings for the December quarter (Q3FY24) so far have been in line with estimates for the most part and grew 34 percent YoY (vs estimate of 28 percent YoY). Once again, the earnings growth was fueled by domestic cyclicals, such as BFSI (bank, financial services, and insurance) and Auto, stated a report by domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal (MOSL).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started