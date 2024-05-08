Q4 Results Review: 5 cos including HDFC Bank, TCS contribute 75% to Nifty earnings growth; see top upgrades, downgrades
Earnings for Q4FY24 have been as expected, driven by domestic cyclicals like BFSI and auto, while O&G and metal sectors lag. 28 companies from the Nifty50 index have announced their 4QFY24 results, with HDFC Bank, Coal India, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and TCS leading the growth.
The earnings for the March quarter (Q4FY24) so far have been in line with estimates for the most part. Once again the earnings growth was propelled by domestic cyclicals, such as BFSI (bank, financial services, and insurance) and auto while oil & gas and metal sectors continued to drag, according to the interim earnings review report by domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal (MOSL).
