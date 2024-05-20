Intermittent bouts of volatility not necessarily a bad sign: Axis AMC CIO
Summary
- Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer, Axis AMC, noted that investors appear to be favouring equities, aiming to allocate a greater portion of their assets in that direction.
Intermittent bouts of stock market volatility can be expected until the electoral outcomes, but this is not necessarily a bad sign, says Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer, Axis AMC, which manages around ₹2.6 trillion in assets. In fact, he believes periodic corrections are healthy as they eliminate excesses, and create fresh investment opportunities. Moreover, Gupta noted that investors seem to favor equities, aiming to allocate a greater portion of their portfolios to stocks. Edited excerpts: