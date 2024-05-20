Intermittent bouts of volatility not necessarily a bad sign: Axis AMC CIO

How will the development of Gift City contribute to the Indian capital markets and asset management companies (AMCs) in terms of attracting inflows?

It's still early days, so the inflows into the Indian capital market and AMCs from offshore capital were previously routed through various offshore booking centers like Singapore and Mauritius. Now, with the establishment of Gift City, we have a local jurisdiction. We are considering setting up feeder funds for non-resident offshore investors to invest in our funds through this platform. However, it is too soon to predict appetite growth. In the short term, we don't expect immediate changes as other centers are already available for investment. With Gift City's development, there may be some substitution from other centers, but over time, as we introduce new products and innovations, we anticipate gradual growth. Overall, we feel this will show results over a longer period and help bring more flows to India.