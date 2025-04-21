International Gemmological Institute share price hits 5% upper circuit after Q1CY25 result; check details here

International Gemmological Institute's share price jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit of ₹370.85 in intraday trade on BSE on Monday, April 21, buoyed by healthy March quarter results. International Gemmological Institute share price opened at ₹362.90 against its previous close of ₹353.20 and jumped 5 per cent to its upper price band of ₹370.85. Around 1:50 PM, the stock traded 3.06 per cent higher at ₹364.

International Gemmological Institute Q1CY25 result During market hours on Monday, April 21, International Gemmological Institute India reported a 15 per cent growth in revenues and a 29 per cent growth in EBITDA on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis for the March quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q1CY25).

PAT (profit after tax) for the quarter came at ₹141 crore, rising 24 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, with PAT margins at 46.2 per cent versus 42.9 per cent in Q4CY24, an improvement of 330 bps.

The company said its Q1CY25 growth was led by strong growth momentum across all its key business segments, viz, natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, jewellery and gemstones.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at nearly ₹305 crore, up 15 per cent year-on-year compared to ₹265 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹196 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 680 bps QoQ from 57.4 per cent in Q4CY24 to 64.2 per cent in Q1CY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company reported a 10 per cent growth in revenues from operations and a 13 per cent growth in EBITDA in Q1CY25.

EBITDA margins increased 180 bps to 64.2 per cent in Q1CY25 from 62.4 per cent in Q1CY24.

Consolidated PAT for the quarter at ₹141 crore, grew 12 per cent YoY, while margins improved 80 bps YoY to 46.2 per cent.

"We are rapidly scaling up our capabilities, both in terms of recruitment of additional people and enhancement of laboratory capacity to support the strong momentum in growth across all our markets. We are also investing in process reengineering and technology in our business, to enhance efficiency and productivity and reduce the turnaround time for our services,” said Tehmasp Printer, Managing Director and CEO of International Gemmological Institute India.

