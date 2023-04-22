In the financial year 2021-22, only 11% of the 45.24 lakh individual traders in futures and options (F&O) made a profit, according to a report by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). While options trading can be a great way to make money in the stock market, it can also be a risky proposition. Despite the proliferation of option trading gurus on social media platforms like Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube, 9 out of 10 individual F&O traders end up losing their capital.

However, there are ways to minimize risk and maximize profitability in options trading, and one such method is through intraday trading strategies. Intraday trading involves buying and selling options within the same trading day, rather than holding them for an extended period. By adopting this approach, traders can make profits by capitalizing on the short-term price movements of the underlying asset.

If you're looking to make profits through options trading, it's crucial to have a solid understanding of intraday trading strategies. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at some of the most effective intraday trading strategies for maximizing profitability in options trading.

Momentum

As the name implies, the core idea behind this intraday option trading strategy is to capitalise on market momentum. This entails monitoring the appropriate stocks before a substantial change in the market trend takes place.

Traders buy or sell assets based on this change. The selection of a stock is influenced by recent events, takeover announcements, quarterly profits, and other factors.

So, intraday traders must research such news regarding the stocks that are on their watchlist and then place buy or sell orders in accordance.

Because of the many external factors that affect share prices, intraday traders must respond quickly in order to make profits. The length of time that people keep their shares depends on the market's momentum. This strategy is also the best option strategy for intraday.

Breakout

Timing is unquestionably one of the most important considerations when buying and selling shares on the same day. Finding stocks that have left their regular trading range is the first step in this intraday trading strategy.

Another option is for a trader to spot equities that are poised to enter a new price range. In other words, traders must identify the points at which share prices start to rise or fall. Intraday traders contemplate taking long positions and purchasing shares if the stock prices increase beyond the threshold level.

Nonetheless, when stock prices fall below the threshold level, it is a sign that traders should think about going short or selling stock.

Scalping

With the scalping trading strategy, you can profit from slight price changes. When buying and selling commodities intraday, traders frequently employ this technique. Also, this method is typically used by those who engage in high-frequency trading.

People must remember that the overall fundamental or technological arrangement is largely irrelevant in this situation. However, in the case of a scalping approach, price action is more important.

Those who desire to use this intraday trading approach must make sure that the stocks they choose are both volatile and liquid. They must also make sure to place a stop loss on each order.

Reversal

This trading strategy has a high level of risk. It entails making investment decisions that are opposed to the market trend and are supported by analysis and estimates.

This intraday trading strategy is more complex than other strategies. This is due to the fact that intraday traders must possess in-depth market expertise. Therefore, it can be difficult to precisely identify the pullbacks and strengths.

Moving Average Crossover

The moving average crossover strategy is another effective intraday trading approach. A shift in momentum can be detected when the prices of stocks or any other financial instrument move above or below the moving average.

An uptrend is when share prices increase by more than the moving average. On the other hand, a downtrend is thought to be present when stock prices are lower than the moving average. Experts advise taking long positions or purchasing equities during an uptrend. Also, traders short positions or sell their stock during downtrends.

Gap and Go

To use the gap and go strategy, look at equities with no pre-market volume. These equities' opening prices are different from their closing prices from yesterday. A stock price opening higher than its prior day's closing price is referred to as a “gap up."

If the contrary occurs, it is referred to as a gap down. These stocks are identified by intraday traders using this approach, who then buy them with the expectation that the gap will narrow before the market closes.

It's important to note that options trading can be complex and involves significant risk. Therefore, it's crucial to have a sound understanding of the market and the underlying securities before implementing any trading strategy.

Author: Vijay Laxmi A Ambala, Research Analyst (SEBI Registered), Stock Market Today

