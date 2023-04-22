Intraday options trading strategies for profitable trades

In the financial year 2021-22, only 11% of the 45.24 lakh individual traders in futures and options (F&O) made a profit, according to a report by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). While options trading can be a great way to make money in the stock market, it can also be a risky proposition. Despite the proliferation of option trading gurus on social media platforms like Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube, 9 out of 10 individual F&O traders end up losing their capital.

