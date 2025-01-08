Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Snapping their two-day losing run, frontline index Nifty 50 closed with decent gains on Tuesday, January 7, led by select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Larsen and Toubro. The Nifty 50 closed 0.39 per cent up at 23,707.90, while the Sensex settled 0.30 per cent higher at 78,199.11. Mid and small-cap segments outperformed as the BSE Midcap index rose 0.77 per cent and Smallcap index jumped 1.74 per cent. The Nifty Bank index also rebounded after two days of losses. It climbed 0.56 per cent to 50,202.15.

Stock market today The Indian stock market may trade volatile on Wednesday, January 8, amid weak global cues and rising US bond yields. The three main indices on Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday after data showed that the US economy remained strong, raising expectations of fewer rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, the intraday non-directional activity of the main indices and the small inside candle on daily charts indicate indecisiveness between the bulls and the bears.

"For day traders, 23,800 would be the key resistance zone. If the index trades above this level, it could bounce back to 23,900-23,950. On the other hand, if it falls below 23,600, selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below this level, the market could slip to 23,500-23,425. The current market texture is non-directional; therefore, level-based trading would be ideal for day traders," said Chouhan.

Jatin Gedia, a technical research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, sees an immediate hurdle on the upside in the range of 23,950 – 24,000 while support is at 23,550 – 23,500.

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Discussing intraday stocks for Wednesday, January 8, stock market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities, and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these six stocks to buy: YES Bank, Aartech Solonics, Fiberweb (India), Sutlej Textiles, Lloyds Engineering and Madras Fertilizers.

Sugandha Sachdeva's recommendations on shares to buy today (i) YES Bank | Buy at ₹19.60-19.40 | Target price: ₹21.20 | Stop loss: ₹18.70.

(ii) Aartech Solonics | Buy on dips at ₹88.50 | Target price: ₹94 | Stop loss: ₹86.40.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock recommendations for today (iii) Fiberweb (India) | Buy at ₹57 | Target price: ₹62 | Stop loss: ₹55 on a closing basis.

(iv) Sutlej Textiles and Industries | Buy at ₹62.50 | Target price: ₹68.5 | Stop loss: ₹60.5.

Mahesh M Ojha's day trading stock (v) Lloyds Engineering Works | Buy in ₹84-86 range | Target price: ₹90, ₹94, ₹100+ | Stop loss: ₹82.

(vi) Madras Fertilizers | Buy in ₹98-100 range | Target price: ₹103, ₹105, ₹110+ | Stop loss: Below ₹95.

