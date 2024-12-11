Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100: Stock market analysts suggest purchasing shares of Reliance Power and others today. The Nifty 50 may open positively, with key support at 24,480. Investors are advised to monitor US inflation data for insights into future monetary policy.

Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: The Indian stock market benchmark- the Nifty 50- has been rangebound for the last three sessions amid a lack of fresh triggers and caution ahead of key global and domestic macroeconomic data and the US Fed policy outcome next week on December 18. The index ended flat with negative bias on Tuesday, December 11, with heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel as the top drags. However, the magnitude of losses was small, thanks to support led by select IT and banking heavyweights such as Infosys, SBI and ICICI Bank. The Nifty 50 ended just 9 points down at 24,610 on Tuesday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian equities worth ₹1,285.96 crore in the cash segment, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth ₹605.79 crore.

Indian stock market today The Nifty 50 may see a positive opening today, as indicated by the current trend of Gift Nifty. It was up 23 points around 7:10 AM. Market participants will focus on the November US inflation prints later today to get cues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

On the technical front, experts observe the market has some resistance at 24,680 while support is near 24,480.

"Following a strong rebound from the November lows near the 23,263 mark, the index is now consolidating after encountering resistance around the 24,850 level. For the intraday session, immediate support is placed at the 24,480 mark, while resistance is seen at the 24,680 level," said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet.

"A sustained move above 24,680 could open the door for higher targets at 24,750 and 24,880. Adopting a buy-on-dips strategy appears prudent, provided the index holds above the key support at 24,280, closely aligning with its 200 DEMA on a closing basis," said Sachdeva.

Sugandha Sachdeva's shares to buy today RattanIndia Enterprises | Buy at ₹72 | Target price: ₹75.40 | Stop loss: ₹69.70

Reliance Power | Buy at ₹44.40 | Target price: ₹47.60 | Stop loss: ₹42.20

Anshul Jain's small-cap stocks to buy today Patel Engineering | Buy at ₹57 | Target price: ₹61 | Stop loss: ₹55

3P Land Holdings | Buy at ₹58.5 | Target price: ₹61.5 | Stop loss: ₹56.50

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks under ₹ 100 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Buy in the range of ₹35.75-36.25 | Target price: ₹38, ₹40, ₹44 | Stop loss: ₹34

Indian Overseas Bank | Buy in the range of ₹56-57 | Target price: ₹59, ₹61, ₹64 | Stop loss: ₹54

Bank of Maharashtra | Buy in the range of ₹56.50-57 | Target price: ₹58.50, ₹60, ₹62, ₹65 | Stop loss: ₹54

