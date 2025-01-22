Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: The Indian stock market experienced significant volatility today, with bears taking control over bulls on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index crashed 291 points and ended at 23,053; the BSE Sensex nosedived 1,235 points and finished at 75,838, whereas the Nifty Bank Index tanked 727 points and closed at 48,623. Breaking their five-day winning streaks, the Mid-cap and the Small-cap indices saw sharp declines, with the Nifty Mid-cap 100 falling 2.31% and the Nifty Small-cap 100 dropping 2.28%. Market sentiment weakened further, reflected in the BSE's advance-decline ratio of 0.43. All sectoral indices closed negative, with Nifty Realty, Consumer Durables, and PSU Banks recording the steepest losses.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect markets to remain under pressure in the near term amid mixed quarterly earnings and heavy FPI selling. Investors will closely track the Q3 results 2025 of heavyweights like HDFC Bank, HUL, and BPCL, which will be announced today. Mid-cap IT stocks will be in focus as Coforge and Persistent Systems also announce their Q3 results today."

On the Nifty 50 index outlook, Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One, said, "Given the severity of the sell-off, the ongoing weakness is likely to persist, with the support from the falling wedge pattern appearing fragile around 22,900. Should this level break, the next support zone would be 22,800 to 22,700. On the upside, resistance levels continue to shift lower, with the previous support at 23,200 now acting as the immediate hurdle, while 23,400 remains a stiff barrier. Elevated volatility is expected, and market participants should remain cautious, closely monitoring global events while avoiding complacent positions."

Asked about the Bank Nifty outlook, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta, said, "Bank Nifty opened with a gap up, saw strong buying interest, and settled the day on a strong bullish note at 49,351. Technically speaking, Bank Nifty, on a daily scale, has formed a big green candle, indicating strength. On the downside, 48,680 levels will provide immediate support for the index, while 49,920 will serve as resistance, where its 250-Days Simple Moving Average (250-DSMA) hurdle is placed."

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy or sell under ₹100, stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, recommended these four intraday stocks for today: Technichem Organics, Suzlon Energy, NMDC, and Lloyds Engineering Works.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today 1] Technichem Organics: Buy at ₹72.39, target ₹78, stop loss ₹70.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stocks 2] Suzlon Energy: Sell at ₹58, target ₹54.50, stop loss ₹60; and

3] NMDC: Sell at ₹66.80, target ₹63.90, stop loss ₹68.50.

Anshul Jain's shares to buy under ₹ 100 4] Lloyds Engineering Works: Buy at ₹84, target ₹90, stop loss ₹82.