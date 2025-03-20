Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Following strong buying in Realty, PSU Banks, and Consumer Durables shares, the Indian stock market ended higher for the third straight session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index added 73 points and closed at 22,907, the BSE Sensex went up 147 points and ended at 75,449, and the Nifty Bank index finished 388 points higher at 49,702. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap 100 indices outperformed the Nifty, with gains of 2.63% and 2.43%, respectively. This represents the highest single-session gain for the Nifty Midcap 100 index since 5 June 2024, in percentage terms. Cash market volumes on the NSE increased by 16% compared to the previous day. Advancing shares outsmart declining stocks as Dalal Street finished on Wednesday with the BSE advance-decline ratio 2.92.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "With positive indications from the FIIs and continued domestic buying, we expect the market recovery to continue in the near term."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "Nifty today is nearing a crucial overhead resistance of around 23,000 to 23,100 (down sloping trend line connected from the highs of Sept and Dec 24). This will be an important hurdle for the market, and there is a possibility of some more consolidation or minor dip from the highs in the next 1-2 sessions. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed around 22,800 to 22,750."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP — Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "Bank Nifty opened on a positive note, sustained buying interest, and settled on a bullish note at 49,703. Technically, the index surpassed the hurdle of 49,650 and formed a big bullish candle on the daily chart, suggesting strength. If the index stays above 49,650, the upward momentum will likely continue. On the upside, the psychological level 50,000 will act as a key hurdle. Short-term traders are advised to adopt a "buy on dips" strategy in Bank Nifty."

US Fed meeting The US Federal Reserve announced its second monetary policy decision for 2025 after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25-4.50 per cent. The US central bank kept the key rates steady for the second straight meeting after its January policy meeting review—the first policy decision under Donald Trump's presidency.

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100 on Thursday, market experts Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, recommended buying these five buy-or-sell shares: NHPC, Patel Engineering, Sterlite Technologies, HFCL, and BL Kashyap and Sons.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] NHPC: Buy at ₹79 to ₹80.25, targets ₹82, ₹84.50, ₹86, and ₹88, stop loss below ₹78;

2] Patel Engineering: Buy at ₹40.50 to ₹41, targets ₹43, ₹45, and ₹47, stop loss ₹39.

Sugandha Sachdeva's shares to buy under ₹ 100 3] Sterlite Technologies: Buy at ₹85.80, target ₹89.80, stop loss ₹84; and

4] HFCL: Buy at ₹81.60, target ₹84, stop loss ₹80.20.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today 5] BL Kashyap and Sons: Buy at ₹50, target ₹54, stop loss 48 (Closing Basis).