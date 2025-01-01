Hello User
Intraday stocks under 100: Experts pick five shares to buy today—January 1, 2025

Intraday stocks under ₹100: Experts pick five shares to buy today—January 1, 2025

Nikita Prasad

  • Intraday stocks for today under 100: D-Street experts recommend five stocks to buy — IDBI Bank, Vodafone Idea, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Jay Bharat Maruti, and JTL Industries.

Intraday stocks for today under 100: From IDBI Bank, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, to Vodafone Idea, D-Street experts have picked five shares to buy on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Intraday stocks for today under 100: The Indian stock market curtailed annual gains to about 8.5 per cent in 2024, the lowest among major global peers, dragged by poor corporate earnings and an exodus of foreign funds, entering the correction territory. The correction came after having swung to record highs in the first few months of the year.

On December 31, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 109.12 points or 0.14 per cent, settling at 78,139.01. The NSE Nifty dipped marginally by 0.10 points to settle at 23,644.80. Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex rose 8.8 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively, logging their ninth straight year of gains.

Stock market today

Regarding the Nifty 50 index outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "Following a weak start, the Nifty recovered smartly. The technical setup remains unchanged as the index failed to break above the significant moving averages. Despite this, the sentiment appeared to improve. On the higher end, if Nifty moves above 23,700, it could advance towards 23,900-24,000. On the lower end, support is placed at 23,550."

On the outlook for the Nifty Bank index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta, said, "Bank Nifty saw buying interest following initial volatility and closed on a slightly negative note at 50,860. Technically, the index reversed from trendline support and defended its 200-Days simple moving average (200-DSMA), which is near 50,600.

'The index has formed a green candle on the daily chart, indicating strength. On the upside, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (50-DEMA) is placed near 51,915, which will act as resistance. In the short term, Bank Nifty is expected to trade within the 50,500–52,000 range, with a breakout on either direction determining its future direction," added Yedve.

Intraday stocks for today under 100

Stock market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities, and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Services, recommended these five buy or sell stocks: IDBI Bank, Vodafone Idea, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Jay Bharat Maruti, and JTL Industries.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stocks

1.IDBI Bank: Buy at 76, target 78.70, stoploss 74.50

2.Vodafone Idea: Buy at 7.70, target 9.50, stoploss 6.60

Anshul Jain's intraday stocks for today

3.Jay Bharat Maruti: Buy at 86, target 91, stoploss 83

4.JTL Industries: Buy at 96, target 103, stoploss 93

Mahesh M Ojha's day trading stock for today

5.Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd: Buy at 83-84.25, target 87-91-94-100+, stoploss 80.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
