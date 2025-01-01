Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: The Indian stock market curtailed annual gains to about 8.5 per cent in 2024, the lowest among major global peers, dragged by poor corporate earnings and an exodus of foreign funds, entering the correction territory. The correction came after having swung to record highs in the first few months of the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On December 31, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 109.12 points or 0.14 per cent, settling at 78,139.01. The NSE Nifty dipped marginally by 0.10 points to settle at 23,644.80. Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex rose 8.8 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively, logging their ninth straight year of gains.

Stock market today Regarding the Nifty 50 index outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "Following a weak start, the Nifty recovered smartly. The technical setup remains unchanged as the index failed to break above the significant moving averages. Despite this, the sentiment appeared to improve. On the higher end, if Nifty moves above 23,700, it could advance towards 23,900-24,000. On the lower end, support is placed at 23,550."

On the outlook for the Nifty Bank index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta, said, "Bank Nifty saw buying interest following initial volatility and closed on a slightly negative note at 50,860. Technically, the index reversed from trendline support and defended its 200-Days simple moving average (200-DSMA), which is near 50,600.

'The index has formed a green candle on the daily chart, indicating strength. On the upside, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (50-DEMA) is placed near 51,915, which will act as resistance. In the short term, Bank Nifty is expected to trade within the 50,500–52,000 range, with a breakout on either direction determining its future direction," added Yedve.

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Stock market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities, and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Services, recommended these five buy or sell stocks: IDBI Bank, Vodafone Idea, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Jay Bharat Maruti, and JTL Industries.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stocks 1.IDBI Bank: Buy at ₹76, target ₹78.70, stoploss ₹74.50

2.Vodafone Idea: Buy at ₹7.70, target ₹9.50, stoploss ₹6.60

Anshul Jain's intraday stocks for today 3.Jay Bharat Maruti: Buy at ₹86, target ₹91, stoploss ₹83

4.JTL Industries: Buy at ₹96, target ₹103, stoploss ₹93

Mahesh M Ojha's day trading stock for today 5.Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd: Buy at ₹83-84.25, target ₹87-91-94-100+, stoploss ₹80.

