Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Despite weakness in the Asian stock market, the Indian stock market witnessed strong buying during Thursday's trading. Bulls staged a powerful comeback on Dalal Street, as the Nifty 50 index shot up 425 points and closed at 24,168. The BSE Sensex finished 1,385 points northward at 79,893, while the Nifty Bank index ended 545 points higher at 51,605. Among segments, financial, auto, and IT stocks showed remarkable strength ahead of the upcoming quarterly earnings season.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index remains strong on the upside, and one may expect Nifty to move towards the next hurdle of 24,400 levels. Any dips from here could find support around 23,900."

On the outlook for the Nifty Bank index, Om Mehra, Technical analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, "Nifty Bank closed the session at 51,606, gaining 1.07%, signalling a reversal from lower levels after a prolonged consolidation phase within a Darvas box pattern. The index broke and sustained past its previous resistance at 51,500. Reclaiming the 9 DMA is a positive development, with the 20 and 50 DMAs positioned near the 51,800 zone. A decisive move above this level could trigger a sharp recovery, potentially accelerating the uptrend. The momentum indicators add further optimism. The daily MACD is on the verge of a positive crossover, while private banks are exhibiting sustained strength from their lower levels, bolstering the index. The support has shifted higher and is now firmly placed around 51,100, providing a strong base to cushion any pullbacks. Nifty Bank is strengthening momentum and paving the way for an upside toward 52,100–52,500."

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, stock market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities, and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Services—Bank of Maharashtra, Rushil Decor, Jain Irrigation, IFCI, and AGS Transact Technologies—offer their recommendations.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at ₹52.20, target ₹53.70, stop loss ₹51.50; and

2] Rushil Decor: Buy at ₹32.80, target ₹34.50, stop loss ₹31.90.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today 3] Jain Irrigation: Buy at ₹73 to ₹74.50, targets ₹78, ₹82 and ₹85, stop loss ₹70.

Anshul Jain's shares to buy under ₹ 100 4] IFCI: Buy at ₹61.50, target ₹67.50, stop loss ₹59.50 (closing basis); and

5] AGS Transact Technologies: Buy at ₹68, target ₹75, stop loss ₹66 (closing basis).