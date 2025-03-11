Buy or sell stocks: After showing a range-bound action with a positive bias in the last couple of sessions, the Indian stock market slipped into weakness on Monday and closed lower. The Nifty 50 index ended 92 points lower at 22,460, the BSE Sensex shed 217 points and closed at 74,115, while the Bank Nifty index finished 280 points lower at 48,216. Except for Nifty FMCG, all the sectoral indices closed in negative territory. The Realty, Oil & Gas, PSU Banks, and Consumer Durables sectors bore the brunt of the selling pressure, experiencing the most substantial losses.

Cash market volumes on the NSE were lower by 5% compared to yesterday, the weakest since 25-Feb-2025. Following last week's rebound, the mid and smallcap segments experienced significant profit-taking. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index declined by 1.53%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index saw a sharper drop of 1.97%. After three consecutive sessions of advances exceeding declines, the market breadth turned negative, with the BSE advance-decline ratio registering 0.42.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market to remain largely range-bound in the absence of any significant domestic trigger. Investors will be closely monitoring global developments, including the US tariffs, geopolitical negotiations, and their impact on the US dollar/crude oil prices, for further cues."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index is still positive. The market could show further consolidation or minor dip in the next 1-2 sessions before moving further. A decisive move above 22,700 could open further upside in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 22,200."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “Technically, Bank Nifty formed a small red candle with long upper shadow indicating selling pressure on higher levels. On the upside, the index is facing resistance near the 48,660 level. A sustained breakout above 48 might propel the index to 49,000 while sustaining below 47,840 could trigger a fresh weakness. Traders should monitor these levels closely for potential trading opportunities.”

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding buy or sell stocks for today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder at SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities — recommended these four intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Pasupati Acrylon, Ambica Agarbathies Aroma&Industries, Dhani Services, and Jain Irrigation Systems.

Sumeet Bagadia's buy or sell stocks 1] Pasupati Acrylon: Buy on rise at ₹43, target ₹48, stop loss ₹40; and

2] Ambica Agarbathies Aroma&Industries: Buy on rise at ₹29.80, target ₹32, stop loss ₹28.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock 3] Dhani Services: Sell at ₹60.40, target ₹57, stop loss ₹63.

Anshul Jain's stock to buy below ₹ 100 4] Jain Irrigation Systems: Buy at ₹58.50, target ₹61.50, stop loss ₹56.50 (Closing Basis).