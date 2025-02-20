Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to track Asian peers and open lower on Thursday as sentiment in the global markets remain cautious. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a weak beginning for the Indian benchmark indices.

On Wednesday, the domestic equity market indices ended marginally lower. The Sensex fell 28.21 points, or 0.04%, to close at 75,939.18, while the Nifty 50 settled 12.40 points, or 0.05%, lower at 22,932.90. The Bank Nifty index outperformed, and rallied 0.98% to close higher at 49,570.10.

Nifty 50 again failed to sustain above the psychological 23,000-mark for the third consecutive day, emphasizing a formidable resistance level. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rallied 1.55%, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index surged 2.4%. Notably, both the Smallcap and Microcap indices formed bullish engulfing patterns on the daily chart, hinting at a potential trend reversal. Market breadth was positive for the first time in nine sessions, with an advance-decline ratio of 2.44 on the BSE – the highest since January 29, 2025.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, “Nifty 50 is gradually shifting towards a sideways-to-bullish stance, as it continues to respect key support zones while attracting consistent buying interest on dips. The formation of a strong base on the 1-hour chart, coupled with RSI’s positive divergence, enhances the likelihood of a short-term upside move. However, the index remains below its short-term moving averages, leaving it vulnerable to sudden volatility spikes.”

According to him, the 22,800 zone has evolved into a crucial support level, reinforcing the ongoing recovery attempt. However, unless the index decisively surpasses the 23,200 barrier, upward movements are likely to face stiff resistance due to continued call writing and technical hurdles. With market volatility remaining elevated, the 22,900–22,800 range has emerged as a key inflection zone where put writers are holding firm.

“Given the current market structure and ongoing uncertainties, a ‘Buy on Dips’ approach remains favourable. Immediate resistance is noted at 23,200, while key support rests at 22,800. A decisive breakout beyond this trading range will be crucial in determining the market’s next directional trend,” Dhameja said.

Asked about the outlook of the Nifty Bank index, Dhameja said that the Bank Nifty index was showcasing signs of relative strength as compared to the Nifty 50 index, hinting at a shift toward a bullish bias.

“Most banking stocks are displaying reversal formations from their recent lows, reinforcing positive sentiment. Dip-buying continues to be a dominant theme, as strong support levels provide a safety net against extended corrections. The Bank Nifty index has confirmed a bullish reversal candlestick pattern alongside a descending trendline breakout, while a strong base formation on the 1-hour chart increases the probability of a sustained pullback. Additionally, the daily RSI remains above 40, lending further support to the bullish outlook. However, despite these encouraging signals, the index remains below immediate resistance, keeping it vulnerable to volatility,” he said.

The 48,600 – 48,800 zone has consistently acted as a critical support region, bolstering prospects of a recovery rally. However, unless the index decisively crosses the pivotal 50,000 mark, any upside attempt is likely to encounter strong resistance due to fresh call writing and technical hurdles. As volatility continues to rise, the 48,600–48,800 range remains a key battleground, with put writers aggressively defending their positions. Given the prevailing market structure and cautious sentiment, a ‘Buy on Dips’ strategy appears favourable, he added.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today under ₹100, market experts — Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these four intraday stocks for today: Edelweiss Financial Services, NBCC (India), Jay Bharat Maruti and HFCL.

Mahesh M Ojha’s stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Edelweiss Financial Services: Buy at ₹96 - ₹97.50, targets ₹99.50, ₹102, ₹105 and ₹110, stop loss at ₹94.80;

2] NBCC: Buy at ₹80 to ₹81, targets ₹83.50, ₹85, ₹87 and ₹90, stop loss at ₹77.50.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 3] HFCL: Buy at ₹87.30, target ₹89.80, stop loss ₹85.70.

Anshul Jain’s intraday stock pick 4] Jay Bharat Maruti: Buy at ₹70, target ₹75, stop loss ₹68.