Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts pick four shares to buy or sell on Wednesday — 19 February 2025

Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: After snapping an eight-day losing streak on Monday, the Indian stock market remained sideways throughout the Tuesday session and ended marginally lower. Among the frontline indices, the Nifty 50 index was 14 points lower at 22,945, whereas the BSE Sensex went off 29 points and closed at 75,967. The Bank Nifty index ended 171 points down at 49,087. Amongst the sectoral Indices, Nifty IT and OIL/Gas gained the most, while Nifty Consumer durables, FMCG and Auto were significant losers. The Nifty Smallcap Index resumed its downward journey, plunged by 1.59%, and closed at its lowest level since March 26, 2024. On the other hand, the Nifty Midcap 100 Index recovered more than 1% from the intraday lows and ended with minor losses of 0.20%. Market breadth remained weak for the ninth consecutive day, with the advance-decline ratio on the BSE at 0.36, indicating that declining stocks continued to outnumber advancing ones.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "The main factor leading to weakness in the domestic market is Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners, including India which are likely to be finalised by April '25. The market is expected to track developments on the likely trade agreements between India and the US, clarity on which could emerge over the next few weeks."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Om Mehra, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, "Despite the subdued close, a dragonfly doji on the daily chart signals a potential trend reversal or at least an attempt to establish a stronger footing. The index has formed a base in the 22,800 to 22,900 zone. The daily RSI exhibits a positive divergence, strengthening the probability of an upward move. Additionally, the momentum indicator ADX is rebounding from lower levels, suggesting a potential revival in trend strength. The 9 EMA, currently positioned around 23,140, coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, making it a pivotal resistance. A decisive breakout above this level could amplify bullish momentum. The support remains at 22,780. If market breadth improves, the prevailing 'sell on rise' strategy could shift to 'buy on dip' in the coming sessions."

Asked about the outlook of the Nifty Bank index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “The Bank Nifty opened on a negative note, faced selling pressure and settled the day on a negative note at 49,087. Technically, on the daily scale, the index has formed a small red candle inside the previous day's green candle, indicating indecision. Additionally, it faces resistance at the 21-DSMA, placed at 49,340. Sustaining above this level could extend the upside toward 49,650-49,750, while strong support is at 48,500. Traders should closely monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.”

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today under ₹100, market experts — Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these four intraday stocks for today: SJVN, NMDC, GMR Airports, and SPIC.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] SJVN: Buy at ₹88 to ₹89, targets ₹91, ₹94, ₹96, and ₹98, stop loss below ₹86;

2] NMDC: Buy at ₹62 to ₹63, targets ₹64.25, ₹65.50, and ₹67, stop loss below ₹60.50.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 3] GMR Airports: Buy at ₹69.90, target ₹72.20, stop loss ₹68.30.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock 4] SPIC: Buy at ₹76.50, target ₹80, stop loss ₹75.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.