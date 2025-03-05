Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts pick four shares to buy or sell on Wednesday — 5 March 2025

Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Following the tariff uncertainty after imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a cumulative 20% tariff on China by the US administration, the Indian stock market extended its losing spree for the tenth straight session. The Nifty 50 index fell for the tenth consecutive session, the longest losing run in 29 years, decreasing by 36 points or 0.17%, to close at 22,082. Out of the last 19 trading sessions, the 50-stock index ended positive in only one session. The BSE Sensex slipped below 73,000 and closed at 72,989. However, the Bank Nifty index ended higher by 130 points at 48,245.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Given weak global cues and lack of domestic triggers, Indian equities are expected to remain largely subdued; though a continued buying interest in the broader market could provide some support to the market."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The selling momentum seems to have started to decrease near the psychological support of 22,000 mark. A sustainable move above the immediate hurdle of 22,260 could open further upside bounce in the market. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 21,950 levels."

Asked about the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “The Bank Nifty has formed a bullish candle on the daily chart, indicating strength. However, the index has defended the previous demand zone of 47,840, making it an essential support, while on the upside, 49,000 will remain a challenging barrier for the index. Traders should actively monitor these levels for possible trading opportunities.”

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding buy or sell stocks for today, market experts Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, recommended these three shares: Manali Petrochemicals, Snowman Logistics, GMR Power and Urban Infra, and Cellecor Gadgets.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy today 1] Manali Petrochemicals: Buy at ₹58.50 to ₹59.50, targets ₹60.50, ₹62, and ₹65, stop loss ₹57; and

2] Snowman Logistics: Buy at ₹44 to ₹45, targets ₹46.50, ₹48, and ₹50, stop loss ₹42.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 3] GMR Power and Urban Infra: Sell at ₹95.70, target ₹92.90, stop loss ₹97.50.

Anshul Jain's stock to buy under ₹ 100 4] Cellecor Gadgets: Buy at ₹56, target ₹60, stop loss ₹54.