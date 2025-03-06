Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts pick four shares to buy today — 6 March 2025

Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Following a substantial uptick in US futures and easing oil prices, the Indian stock market snapped its 10-day losing streak on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index skyrocketed 254 points and closed at 22,337, the BSE Sensex surged 740 points and closed at 73,730, while the Bank Nifty index went up 244 points and closed at 48,489. Mid-cap and smallcap indices gained alongside benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index surging 2.42% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index ending the day with remarkable gains of 3%.

Advancing stocks overwhelmingly outnumbered declining ones, with the advance-decline ratio on the BSE reaching 4.24—the highest since April 1, 2024. A sea of green swept across all major indices, with the Metal, Media, PSU banks, and Auto sectors leading the gains. Bharti Airtel Ltd. was the top contributor to index gains, increasing 2.7%, while Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. saw the most significant increase, rising 5.2%.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "A sustained market recovery would be largely dependent on global developments around the US tariffs as well as continued buying interest in domestic equities."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, "Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One, said, "On the upside, immediate resistance for Nifty today is placed around 22450 – 22500, which coincides with the bearish gap left last week. On the downside, support is seen at 22200, followed by today's low near 22050 and the psychological mark of 22000. With the weekly expiry ahead, traders should keep these key levels in mind while planning their trades. We advise focusing on stock-specific opportunities rather than aggressive index-based positions to enhance outperformance. Additionally, with ongoing geopolitical tensions and concerns over tariff wars, traders should stay alert and avoid complacency as these factors may continue to influence market sentiment."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "The Bank Nifty has formed a bullish candle on the daily chart, indicating strength. On the upside, the index is facing resistance near 48,600-48,660 levels. Sustaining above 48,660 could trigger a fresh move towards the 49,000 level, while on the downside, 47,840 will remain firm support. Traders should actively monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities."

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding buy or sell stocks for today, market experts Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, recommended these three shares to buy today: IRB Infra, IDBI Bank, NHPC, and Jay Shree Tea and Industries.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] IRB Infra: Buy at ₹44 to ₹44.75, targets ₹45.50, ₹46.75, ₹48, stop loss at ₹42.80; and

2] IDBI Bank: Buy at ₹70 to ₹70.75, targets ₹72, ₹74, ₹76, and ₹78, stop loss ₹68.50.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 3] NHPC: Buy at ₹75.20, target ₹78.20, stop loss ₹73.40.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 4] Jay Shree Tea and Industries: Buy at ₹94, target ₹99, stop loss ₹92 (closing basis).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.