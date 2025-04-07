Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy or sell. Black Monday 1987 in focus

Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Following Donald Trump's tariffs shock, the Indian stock market crashed heavily on Friday, triggering fear of 'Black Monday 1987'. The Nifty 50 index tanked 345 points and closed at 22,904, the BSE Sensex nosedived 930 points and closed at 75,364, and the Bank Nifty index went off 94 points and finished at 51,502. The BSE Small-cap index crashed 3.43%, while the Mid-cap index corrected around 3.08% during Friday deals.

Advertisement

The Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Small-cap 100 indices plunged 2.91% and 3.56%, respectively. The broader market witnessed a decisive shift towards declining shares, with the BSE advance-decline ratio at 0.40. Barring the Nifty FMCG index sectorally, all sectors closed in negative territory. Metal, Pharma, Oil & Gas, Realty, and IT sectors bore the brunt of the sell-off, registering the most substantial losses.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Apart from developments on the Trump's tariff front, market focus will be on RBI's monetary policy announcement on 9th April and the Q4FY25 corporate earnings beginning with TCS results on 10th April this week. We expect the market to remain volatile with sector-specific action, tracking RBI's interest rate decision, pre-quarterly business updates/Q4 results and global market cues."

Advertisement

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index remains weak, and the downward correction seems to have gained momentum. Further weakness below 22,800 could cause the Nifty to slide down to the next lower trajectory of around 22,350 in the near term. Any pullback rally from here could find resistance around 23,150."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, “Nifty Bank ended the session at 51,502.70, registering a mild decline of 0.18%, yet outperforming its domestic sectoral peers amid widespread market turbulence. The index demonstrated resilience, falling significantly less than its sectoral counterparts. Nifty Bank oscillated within a parallel channel, broadly in an ongoing flag pattern on the daily chart. The daily RSI is signalling negative divergence, hinting at potential exhaustion in momentum. On the hourly chart, signs of mild weakness emerge, and a short-term corrective move towards the 50,800 level cannot be ruled out. The support zone of 50,500–50,600 remains crucial. A sustained hold above this zone could be a springboard for the index to resume its upward trajectory in the sessions ahead.”

Advertisement

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding buy or sell stocks for today, market experts — Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder at SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these five intraday stocks for today — VIP Clothing, NBCC, NFL, Lloyds Engineering, and Alembic.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] VIP Clothing: Buy at ₹32 to ₹33, targets ₹34.75, ₹36, ₹38, and ₹40, stop loss ₹30; and

2] NBCC: Buy at ₹80 to ₹81, targets ₹84.50, ₹86, and ₹88, stop loss ₹78.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 3] NFL: Sell at ₹79.30, target ₹75.50, stop loss ₹81.50.

Advertisement

Anshul Jain's shares to buy under ₹ 100 4] Lloyds Engineering: Buy at ₹58, target ₹63, stop loss ₹53 (Closing Basis); and

5] Alembic: Buy at ₹100 to ₹101, target ₹120, stop loss ₹95 (Closing Basis).

Black Monday 1987 On Black Monday, October 19, 1987, markets worldwide crashed, with the US Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging 22.6%.

Fast-forward nearly a century. On Sunday, April 6, 2025, Jim Cramer, an American TV personality and market analyst, warned of a similar 'bloodbath' on Monday, April 7, owing to US President Donald Trump's tariff tantrums. Cramer encouraged the POTUS to 'reach out' to countries that have not imposed retaliatory tariffs.

October 19, 1987, also known as 'Black Monday', saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) plummet by 22.6% in just one day. This event triggered a global stock market downturn, cementing Black Monday as one of the most infamous days in financial history. The S&P 500 experienced an even steeper decline, falling 30% on the same day.

Advertisement