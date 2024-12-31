Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Intraday stocks for today under 100: Experts recommend five shares to buy or sell on Tuesday — 31 December 2024

Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy or sell on Tuesday — 31 December 2024

Asit Manohar

  • Intraday stocks for today under 100: Experts recommend five shares to buy or sell on Tuesday — 

Stock market today: According to experts, the short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index is down, and the market is expected to slide down to 23,500 to 23,400 levels in the short term.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After trading in a narrow range for four straight sessions, the Indian stock market finally witnessed intense selling pressure on Monday deals. The Nifty 50 index lost 152 points and closed at the 23,661 mark, the BSE Sensex shed 499 points and closed at 78,199, while the Nifty Bank index corrected 411 points and finished at 50,899. The NSE cash market volumes were higher by 77% compared to Friday last week based on a quarterly rejig of the Nifty 50 index. Amongst the sectoral Indices, Nifty Healthcare, Pharma, and IT gained the most, while Nifty Media, Reality and Metals were significant losers.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index is down, and the market is expected to slide down to 23,500 to 23,400 levels in the short term. Immediate resistance for Nifty today is placed at 23,800 levels."

On the outlook for the Nifty Bank index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta, said, "Bank Nifty opened slightly negative, witnessed buying in the first half but faced heavy profit booking later and concluded on a negative note at 50,953. Technically, the Bank Nifty index formed a red candle on the daily chart, indicating weakness, although it reversed from trendline support and defended its 200-Day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA), placed at 50,600. On the upside, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (50-DEMA) at 51,960 will act as resistance. In the short term, Bank Nifty is expected to trade within the 50,500–52,000 range, with a breakout in either direction determining its future direction."

Intraday stocks for today under 100

When asked about intraday stocks for today, stock market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities, and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Services, recommended these five buy or sell stocks: IRB Infrastructure Developers, Allcargo Logistics, Manaksia, IOB, and SBFC Finance.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stocks

1] IRB Infrastructure Developers: Sell at 56, target 53.70, stop loss 57.50; and

2] Allcargo Logistics: Sell at 49.60, target 46.50, stop loss 50.80.

Anshul Jain's intraday stocks for today

3] Manaksia: Buy at 82.50, target 87.50, stop loss 79.50 (Closing Basis); and

4] SBFC Finance: Buy at 89.50, target 94.50, stop loss 87.50 (Closing Basis).

Mahesh M Ojha's day trading stock for today

5] IOB: Buy at 48 to 50, targets 52, 54 and 55, stop loss 46.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.