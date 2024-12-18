Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: As volatility is becoming a norm rather than an exception in the Indian stock market, sharp selling was witnessed across sections on Tuesday. Among the frontline indices, the Nifty 50 index crashed 347 points and closed at the 24,320 mark, the BSE Sensex nosedived 1,086 points and finished at 80,662, whereas the Nifty Bank index nosedived 792 points and ended at 52,789. However, the break market outperformed the frontline indices. NSE cash market volumes surged 21% as compared to Monday deals. The Nifty Mid-cap 100 and the Small-cap 100 Index fell along with the benchmark indices as they ended lower by 0.57% and 0.68%, respectively. All the sectoral indices closed in the red except Nifty Media. Nifty PSU Banks, Metal and OIL/Gas fell the most among them. Declining shares outnumbered the advancing shares as the advance-decline ratio stood at 0.64 on BSE.

Intraday stocks to buy today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, "The Nifty 50 index extended its decline for the second consecutive session, succumbing to selling pressure across the board, with all sectoral indices closing in the red except for media. After facing stiff resistance at the 24,880 mark, Nifty has erased more than half of the gains over the past two weeks. The broader market sentiment remained weak, weighed down by global concerns regarding the US Fed's interest rate trajectory in 2025, even as a quarterly rate cut is already priced in for the upcoming Fed meeting. Furthermore, domestic cues added to the pressure, with the Indian rupee hitting a record low of 84.92 mark amid FII outflows and a widening trade deficit, which surged to its highest-ever level in November at $37.84 billion due to a sharp rise in imports."

Unveiling critical levels for Nifty today, Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet said, "Nifty managed to hold above the crucial support level of 24,280, which cushioned further downside. For today, caution is advised, as a decisive breach below the 24,280 level could trigger additional selling pressure, dragging the index towards the 24,000–23,900 zone, which aligns with its monthly support. Conversely, if the 24,280 mark holds firm, the index may witness a meaningful bounce back in the coming sessions. Resistance for the day is seen at 24,500 level."

"The near-term outlook remains fragile amid global economic uncertainties, with heightened volatility expected this week due to key central bank meetings and inflation data releases from major economies. Market participants will closely watch the Fed Chair's commentary for insights into the pace of monetary easing in 2025, which will be a key driver for market direction," Sugandha said.

Intraday stocks for today Regarding intraday stocks to buy or sell, stock market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities — recommended buying these five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday: Suzlon Energy, Shree Renuka Sugars, Megasoft, Maral Overseas, and Central Bank of India.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stocks to buy or sell 1] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹68, target ₹70.90, stop loss ₹66.10;

However, Mahesh M Ojha of Hensex Securities believes that Suzlon Energy shares can be bought in the range of ₹68.50 to ₹69.50 for the targets of ₹71, ₹74 and ₹78, maintaining a stop loss of ₹66.

2] Shree Renuka Sugars: Sell at ₹42, target ₹40, stop loss ₹43.10.

Mahesh M Ojha's stock to buy today 3] Central Bank of India: Buy at ₹56 to ₹57, targets ₹59, ₹61 and ₹64.

Anshul Jain's shares to buy today 4] Megasoft: Buy at ₹76, target ₹100, stop loss ₹69 (Closing basis); and

5] Maral Overseas: Buy at ₹88, target ₹120, stop loss ₹80 (closing basis).