Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: After an upside bounce in the last session, the Indian stock market continued with a minor upside move with range-bound action on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index added 58 points and closed at the 23,213 mark, the BSE Sensex went up 115 points and closed at 76,520, whereas the Nifty Bank Index went off 129 points and closed at 48,594. The Nifty IT index emerged as a top performer, climbing over 2 per cent, driven by robust Q3 earnings and relief from protectionist tariffs imposed during the Trump administration. UltraTech Cement reported a YoY profit decline but surpassed expectations, which was supported by strong volume growth and cost efficiencies. Share prices of almost all cement companies rose post-Ultratech results.

Stock market today Speaking on the Nifty 50 index outlook, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The bearish lower tops and bottoms are intact, and the current pullback rally could open another lower top formation in the short term. The broader high-low range remains intact around 23400-23000 levels. Having bounced back from the lower range, the Nifty could move up gradually towards the upper range of 23400 levels in the near term. A decisive move above 23400 levels could open renewed buying enthusiasm in the market, and immediate support is placed at 23000 levels."

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "Bank Nifty opened marginally positive, saw heavy profit booking, and eventually closed the day in the negative zone at 48,589. On the technical front, Bank Nifty has surpassed the high of the doji candle on a daily chart but has been unable to sustain above it. According to the doji candle formation, the index is likely to find support around 48,000. If the index holds above 48,000, a pullback rally towards 49,500-50,000 could be possible. Conversely, sustaining below 48,000 levels could extend further weakness."

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy or sell under ₹100, stock market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, recommended these five intraday stocks for today: Shree Renuka Sugars, Rico Auto Industries, IDFC First Bank, SJVN, and GP Petroleums.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Shree Renuka Sugars: Buy at ₹37, target ₹38.40, stop loss ₹35.90; and

2] Rico Auto Industries: Buy at ₹87.90, target ₹91.30, stop loss ₹86.

Mahesh M Ojha's shares to buy under ₹ 100 3] IDFC First Bank: Buy at ₹62.50 to ₹63.25, targets ₹64.80, ₹66.50, ₹68, and ₹70, stop loss below ₹60; and

4] SJVN: Buy at ₹98 to ₹98.25, targets ₹101, ₹104, and ₹106, stop loss below ₹95.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today 5] GP Petroleums or GULFPETRO: Buy at ₹52.50, target ₹57.50, stop loss ₹50 (Closing Basis).