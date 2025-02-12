Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Following weak global cues, fears regarding higher tax rates on financial securities due to implementing the New Income Tax Bill and margin calls on funded positions, the Indian stock market ended lower for the fifth straight session on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 309 points lower at the 23,071 mark, the BSE Sensex crashed over 1,000 points and closed at 76,293, whereas the Banik Nifty index ended 577 points lower at 49,403. The Nifty Mid-cap and the Small-cap indices continued underperforming compared to the key benchmark index. The Nifty Mid-cap 100 plunged more than 3% and closed at its lowest since 04 June 2024. The Nifty Small-cap 100 Index plummeted 3.5% to close at its lowest since 28 January. Market breadth deteriorated significantly as the advance-decline ratio stood at 0.15 on the BSE, the lowest level since the election result day (04 June 24). All sectoral indices ended in the red, with Nifty Realty, Media, and Auto declining the most.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "The 25% steel and 10% aluminium tariffs by the US has raised investors' concerns globally. Further, the proposed Trump plan for reciprocal tariffs is hurting sentiments in India. As per a news report, India is reviewing surcharges on 30+ items in response. Also, PM Modi's two-day US visit starting Wednesday (Feb 12) comes at a crucial moment. As he meets Trump to discuss trade, markets anticipate a breakthrough that could ease tariff tensions and restore confidence."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, said, "The short-term trend remains weak as the Nifty 50 index is below its 5, 11, and 20 DEMA. The previous support of 23,222 is likely to serve as near-term resistance, while immediate support is set at 22976, followed by 22,800 levels."

When asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “The Bank Nifty has formed a big red candle on a daily scale and broken the support zone of 49,650-49,700. Thus, 49,700 will act as an immediate hurdle for Bank Nifty, with the next key support at 48,900.”

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding buy or sell stocks for today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these four intraday stocks for today: PNB, IFCI, Medico Remedies, and Shree Rama Newsprint.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Medico Remedies: Buy at ₹69.93, target ₹75, stop loss ₹67.50; and

2] Shree Rama Newsprint: Buy at ₹20.28, target ₹21.80, stop loss ₹19.50.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 3] IFCI: Sell at ₹49.30, target ₹47, stop loss ₹50.50.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock

4] PNB: Buy at ₹95, target ₹100, stop loss ₹93.