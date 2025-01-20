Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Following weak global market sentiments ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in date, the Indian stock market ended lower for the third straight session on Friday. The Nifty 50 index ended 108 points lower at the 23,203 mark, the BSE Sensex nosedived 423 points and closed at 76,619, whereas the Nifty Bank Index crashed 722 points and finished at 48,556. Smaller stocks demonstrated resilience, with the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and the Nifty Small-cap 100 indices advancing 0.23% and 0.16%, respectively, marking their fourth consecutive session of gains. Market breadth remained positive, with the advance-decline ratio on the BSE holding steady at 1.1. Oil & Gas, Realty, Metals, and FMCG indices posted gains in sectoral performance, while IT, Banking, and Financial Services sectors faced the steepest declines.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index remains weak amidst range movement. A decisive upside above 23400 could only open renewed buying enthusiasm in the market. Immediate support is placed at 23100."

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty Index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "Bank Nifty opened with a gap down, witnessed selling pressure, and settled the day on a negative note at 48,541. Technically speaking, Bank Nifty, on a daily scale, has formed a big red candle, indicating weakness. On the downside, 47,900 levels will provide immediate support for the index. However, the index maintained below its 250-day Simple Moving Average (250-DSMA) hurdle, around 49,910 levels. Traders are advised to adopt a sell-on-bounce strategy unless Bank Nifty holds above 49,910."

On triggers that may dictate the Indian stock market this week, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Domestic equities are expected to remain volatile with stock-specific action as the corporate earnings season for the third quarter is in full swing. Investors will closely track the December quarterly results together with management commentary. Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, 20th January, and the following policy announcements will strongly impact the global market's sentiments. Major upcoming Q3 results include Kotak Mahindra bank over the weekend and Zomato, Dixon, Oberoi Realty on Monday."

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended buying these four shares: Andhra Sugars, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Fiberweb India, and NHPC.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Andhra Sugars: Buy at ₹88.90, target ₹92.60, stop loss ₹87; and

2] Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹33.80, target ₹36.20, stop loss ₹32.30.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stock for today 3] NHPC: Buy at ₹79.50 to ₹80.50, targets ₹83, ₹85, ₹88 and ₹90, stop loss below ₹77.

Anshul Jain's share to buy today 4] Fiberweb India: Buy at ₹52, target ₹57, stop loss ₹50 (Closing Basis).