Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: The Indian stock market indices ended flat after Thursday's trading session, as gains in shares of Adani Port, Bharti Airtel, and Mahindra and Mahindra were offset by losses in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Titan. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.1 per cent higher at 23,750.20 points, compared to 23,727.65 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex closed flat at 78,472.48 points after Thursday's session, compared to 78,472.87 points at the previous market close.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One, said, "Currently, prices are consolidating within the range of last Friday's big bearish candle. As we approach the final days of the calendar year, this consolidation phase will likely persist. The trading range is marked by strong support at 23600–23500, while stiff resistance is observed around 23900–24000. A decisive directional move is expected only upon breaking out of this key zone. Traders are advised to monitor these levels closely and align their strategies accordingly. While the major indices remain range-bound, stock-specific trades present lucrative opportunities for outperformance, warranting continued focus."

On the outlook for Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta, said, "Bank Nifty opened positively, witnessed buying interest during the first hour but succumbed to heavy selling pressure later, closing marginally lower at 51,171. On the daily chart, the index formed a red candle. The 200-Day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA), placed around 50,560, will act as strong support, while the 100-Day Exponential Moving Average (100-DEMA), around 51,635, serves as a resistance. In the short term, the index will likely consolidate between 50,550 and 51,650, with a breakout in either direction determining its future movement."

Intraday stocks for today Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, stock market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these six stocks to buy or sell: Dwarikesh Sugar, Zee Media Corporation, BMW Industries, Digicontent, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, and DCW.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stocks 1] Dwarikesh Sugar: Sell at ₹57.80, target ₹55.70, stop loss ₹59.20; and

2] Zee Media Corporation: Buy above ₹18.35, target ₹18.90, stop loss ₹18.10.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy today 3] Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Buy at ₹80 to ₹81.50, targets ₹84, ₹88, ₹92, and ₹95, stop loss ₹77; and

4] DCW: Buy at ₹89 to ₹90.50, targets ₹94, ₹98, ₹102, and ₹110, stop loss ₹86.

Anshul Jain's shares to buy today 5] BMW Industries: Buy at ₹54, target ₹75, stop loss ₹48 (Closing Basis); and

6] Digicontent: Buy at ₹58.50, target ₹100, stop loss ₹50 (closing Basis).