Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Intraday stocks for today under 100: Experts recommend six shares to buy or sell — 24 December 2024

Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy or sell — 24 December 2024

Asit Manohar

  • Intraday stocks for today under 100: Experts recommend six shares to buy or sell — Hindustan Motors, GMR Airports, Aartech Solonics, Dhani Services, VIP Clothing, and KMC Speciality Hospitals

Stock market today: According to experts, the Nifty 50 index faces a hurdle at 200-DEMA (23,800), crucial for a trend reversal on Dalal Street.

Intraday stocks for today under 100: Following strong global market sentiments after the positive US inflation data, the Indian stock market ended a loss session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index finished 165 points higher at the 23,753 mark; the BSE Sensex ended 481 points north at 78,523, whereas the Nifty Bank Index gained 547 points and closed at 51,306. The Nifty Mid-cap and the Small-cap Indices underperformed the key benchmark indices, where the Nifty Mid-cap 100 gained by 0.33% while the Nifty Small-cap Index fell by 0.14. Declining shares outnumbered the advancing shares, where the advance-decline ratio stood at 0.67 on BSE.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Osho Krishnan, Sr. Analyst — Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, said, "Overall, the"Indian stock market bias has improved after the pullback rally on Monday. However, the Nifty 50 index faces a hurdle at 200-DEMA (23,800), crucial for a trend reversal on Dalal Street. Breaching this hurdle on a decisive basis would mean a fresh uptrend in the Indian stock market. So, investors are advised to wait for the breakout in the Nifty 50 chart. So, it is better to maintain a stock-specific approach and avoid taking any bulk position in the current scenario. One can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading."

On the outlook for Bank Nifty today, Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, "Nifty Bank index remained in bearish-to-sideways territory, despite forming a bullish harami candlestick pattern and closing above the psychological 51,000 mark. The index hovers near-immediate support at 50,700, reinforced by strong put-writing activity. Holding above this level is critical for confirming a meaningful rebound and validating the reversal pattern. Resistance stands firm at 51,500, owing to aggressive call-writing. A sustained move above 51,500 could trigger short-covering rallies, potentially driving the index toward 52,000. Until a confirmed breakout occurs above this resistance zone, a "sell on rise" strategy is recommended. On the downside, a breakdown below 51,000 could accelerate selling pressure, dragging the index toward the 50,500–50,000 support zone, strengthened by robust put-writing."

Intraday stocks for today

Regarding intraday stocks to buy or sell, stock market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities — recommended these six shares: Hindustan Motors, GMR Airports, Aartech Solonics, Dhani Services, VIP Clothing, and KMC Speciality Hospitals.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stocks to buy or sell

1] Hindustan Motors: Buy at 29.50, target 30.80, stop loss 28.80; and

2] GMR Airports: Sell at 85.80, target 82.40, stop loss 87.80.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today

3] VIP Clothing: Buy at 48 to 49.50, targets 51.50, 54, 58 and 60, stop loss 45.80;

4] KMC Speciality Hospitals: Buy at 77 to 78.15, targets 80.50, 83, 85 and 88, stop loss 75.

Anshul Jain's shares to buy today

5] Aartech Solonics: Buy at 79.50, target 110, stop loss 73 (Closing Basis); and

6] Dhani Services: Buy at 87, target 120, stop loss 80 (Closing Basis).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.