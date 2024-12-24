Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Following strong global market sentiments after the positive US inflation data, the Indian stock market ended a loss session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index finished 165 points higher at the 23,753 mark; the BSE Sensex ended 481 points north at 78,523, whereas the Nifty Bank Index gained 547 points and closed at 51,306. The Nifty Mid-cap and the Small-cap Indices underperformed the key benchmark indices, where the Nifty Mid-cap 100 gained by 0.33% while the Nifty Small-cap Index fell by 0.14. Declining shares outnumbered the advancing shares, where the advance-decline ratio stood at 0.67 on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Osho Krishnan, Sr. Analyst — Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, said, "Overall, the"Indian stock market bias has improved after the pullback rally on Monday. However, the Nifty 50 index faces a hurdle at 200-DEMA (23,800), crucial for a trend reversal on Dalal Street. Breaching this hurdle on a decisive basis would mean a fresh uptrend in the Indian stock market. So, investors are advised to wait for the breakout in the Nifty 50 chart. So, it is better to maintain a stock-specific approach and avoid taking any bulk position in the current scenario. One can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading."

On the outlook for Bank Nifty today, Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, "Nifty Bank index remained in bearish-to-sideways territory, despite forming a bullish harami candlestick pattern and closing above the psychological 51,000 mark. The index hovers near-immediate support at 50,700, reinforced by strong put-writing activity. Holding above this level is critical for confirming a meaningful rebound and validating the reversal pattern. Resistance stands firm at 51,500, owing to aggressive call-writing. A sustained move above 51,500 could trigger short-covering rallies, potentially driving the index toward 52,000. Until a confirmed breakout occurs above this resistance zone, a "sell on rise" strategy is recommended. On the downside, a breakdown below 51,000 could accelerate selling pressure, dragging the index toward the 50,500–50,000 support zone, strengthened by robust put-writing."

Intraday stocks for today Regarding intraday stocks to buy or sell, stock market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities — recommended these six shares: Hindustan Motors, GMR Airports, Aartech Solonics, Dhani Services, VIP Clothing, and KMC Speciality Hospitals.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stocks to buy or sell 1] Hindustan Motors: Buy at ₹29.50, target ₹30.80, stop loss ₹28.80; and

2] GMR Airports: Sell at ₹85.80, target ₹82.40, stop loss ₹87.80.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today 3] VIP Clothing: Buy at ₹48 to ₹49.50, targets ₹51.50, ₹54, ₹58 and ₹60, stop loss ₹45.80;

4] KMC Speciality Hospitals: Buy at ₹77 to ₹78.15, targets ₹80.50, ₹83, ₹85 and ₹88, stop loss ₹75.

Anshul Jain's shares to buy today 5] Aartech Solonics: Buy at ₹79.50, target ₹110, stop loss ₹73 (Closing Basis); and

6] Dhani Services: Buy at ₹87, target ₹120, stop loss ₹80 (Closing Basis).